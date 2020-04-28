Paint-19 - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Fill out this form through this link or the event image and you'll receive a zoom link on the day of the event.

Paint-19 Friday, May 1, 2020, 12:00pm – 4:00pm Join SAC in painting the boredom away... literally!



The first 30 people to sign up will receive a water coloring kit. The event will take place on May 1st at 12:00 pm (HST). A email will be sent to your UH Email on the day of the event with a link to zoom. Even if you don't receive a water coloring kit, you'll still be able to join if you sign up using whatever materials you want on the day of the event.



Sign up here: forms.gle/WPeuN9nRubdbD64e8



Deadline to sign up to receive a shipped paint giveaway pack is April 24. If you would like to pick yours up in person please indicate it on the form. Pick up time is May 1 from 10 am -12pm at Campus Center 301.





Shipping giveaways with in the United States only, we currently don't have the ability to ship internationally Special Restrictions: UH Hilo members only. Shipping limited to the United States. For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Karaoke Quarinqueenz Starting April 8 - April 30th, join us on the mobile app - TikTok and post your best music videos to your favorite songs! Use the hashtags #SAC #UHHILO #KARAOKE and submit your videos on TikTok . ... UH Hilo Carbon/Nitrogen Survey Please take this survey to help measure UH Hilo campus's carbon and nitrogen footprint. This is the second measurement of the UH Hilo footprint acting in accordance with our university system’s environmental goals in its Executive Policy 4. ... Kanilehua Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest Kanilehua is now accepting submissions for its Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest! Submissions must be handwritten and photographed - we are looking for creative visual interpretations of your work! The deadline to submit is April 30th. ... $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ... 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...