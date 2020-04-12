Virtual Bingo Night - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Please fill out attached form. Email will be sent day of with the zoom link.

Virtual Bingo Night Thursday, April 16, 2020, 10:00am – 1:00pm Come join SAC in kicking the boredom of quarantine away! It's Bingo with a twist! Wanna find out how?



You'd better sign up! Event happens at 10:00 am (HST). It's gotta be night somewhere at that time right?



Please sign in using the attached form before 11:59 pm HST on 4/15/20. An email will be sent to you before the event on the day of the event.



Sign up Here: forms.gle/6q5rz1qUtqattxUc6 Special Restrictions: Must be a UHH student with valid Spring 2020 ID For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael Practicing Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully. Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet and Monk, Thich Nhat Hanh. Karaoke Quarinqueenz Starting April 8 - April 30th, join us on the mobile app - TikTok and post your best music videos to your favorite songs! Use the hashtags #SAC #UHHILO #KARAOKE and submit your videos on TikTok . ... UH Hilo Carbon/Nitrogen Survey Please take this survey to help measure UH Hilo campus's carbon and nitrogen footprint. This is the second measurement of the UH Hilo footprint acting in accordance with our university system’s environmental goals in its Executive Policy 4. ... $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ... 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ... Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...