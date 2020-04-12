Virtual Bingo Night - Event Details

This event is being held online. Please fill out attached form. Email will be sent day of with the zoom link.

Virtual Bingo Night

Come join SAC in kicking the boredom of quarantine away! It's Bingo with a twist! Wanna find out how?

You'd better sign up! Event happens at 10:00 am (HST). It's gotta be night somewhere at that time right?

Please sign in using the attached form before 11:59 pm HST on 4/15/20. An email will be sent to you before the event on the day of the event.

Sign up Here: forms.gle/6q5rz1qUtqattxUc6

Special Restrictions: Must be a UHH student with valid Spring 2020 ID

For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

