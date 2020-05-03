1e9endary Rave - Event Details

This event is being held online. Students will be sent the link prior to the event.

1e9endary Rave Friday, May 8, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Aloha Vulcans! Amidst the current situation, the CSOs still here to provide students with fun filled events virtually.



Join us from 6pm-8pm (Hawaii Standard Time) for our first ever Virtual Rave! We will be giving away care packages with LED strip lights and glow sticks! The first 50 students who sign up (via google form link) will be able to pick up their care package in the SAC office or even have it shipped to your location (Limited to domestic shipping only).



Giveaways are while supplies last, must provide valid Spring 2020 UH Hilo Student ID number.



Pick Up Times & Date (At SAC Office, Third Floor Campus Center)

Thursday, May 7th from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Friday, May 8th from 4:00pm - 8:00pm



If you would like your materials shipped to you, please fill out the form no later than May 1.



Everyone who wants to participate must fill out form in order to receive the Zoom link prior to the event:

Link: forms.gle/491Cij3VtUv1moz37



This event is sponsored by The Student Activities Council, The Univeristy Radio Hilo, and the Board of Media Broadcasting. For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

