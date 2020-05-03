Lip Sync for Your Life - Event Details

This event is being held online. Natalia Zelaya is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Lip Sync for Your Life Time: May 6, 2020 07:00 PM Hawaii Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/785247283?pwd=VHBpVmZ2N0p5L0hJRVpLclFGS3c4Zz09 Meeting ID: 785 247 283 Password: 6ojefE

Lip Sync for Your Life Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 7:45pm – 9:15pm Location: Zoom Join SAC for a virtual Lip Sync Battle as we meet on Zoom and jam out to some of our favorite songs on Wednesday, May 6 from 7 - 9 pm (HST).



The first 30 participants will receive a free mini speaker! Can't wait to see you there!



Shipping of giveaways will be with the USA only, unfortunately we can not ship internationally at this time For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

