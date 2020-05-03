Lip Sync for Your Life - Event Details
This event is being held online. Natalia Zelaya is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Lip Sync for Your Life Time: May 6, 2020 07:00 PM Hawaii Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/785247283?pwd=VHBpVmZ2N0p5L0hJRVpLclFGS3c4Zz09 Meeting ID: 785 247 283 Password: 6ojefE
Lip Sync for Your Life
Location: Zoom
Join SAC for a virtual Lip Sync Battle as we meet on Zoom and jam out to some of our favorite songs on Wednesday, May 6 from 7 - 9 pm (HST).
The first 30 participants will receive a free mini speaker! Can't wait to see you there!
Shipping of giveaways will be with the USA only, unfortunately we can not ship internationally at this time
For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC EVENT MUSIC FUN Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
- Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. ...
- BOMB Talent Show
- Submit your talent videos to the Board of Media Broadcasting at bombmal@hawaii.edu for a chance to be featured on our social media! Submissions must include: * Name of performer * Name of act/song * Video attachment *Affiliation with UH ...
- UHHSA "Eat, Sleep, Recycle, Repeat" Sustainability Challenge
- Aloha Vulcans! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) Sustainability Committee is hosting a series of social media challenges and activities focused on sustainable eating, sleeping, mental health, meditation, recycling, repurposing, and more ...
- $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
- Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.