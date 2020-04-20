Kahoot-19 - Event Details

This event is being held online. Students will be given access to a Google Form (2 hours prior to the event) to receive the game pin and an opportunity to be sent a goodie bag!

Kahoot-19 Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Kahoot Aloha Vulcans! We know that this may be an overwhelming time for all of us but SAC will continue to provide you all safe, fun, and exciting events for the rest of the semester! Join us for rounds of Kahoot on various topics: Hawaii History, Covid-19 Facts and Safe Practices, UH Hilo Facts, Guess the Song, Trends, and so much more! We hope that through this event we can all practice safe social distancing while having fun!



The first 30 students, on a first-come first-serve basis will recieve a goodie bag! Special Restrictions: Must have a valid spring 2020 student ID. For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

