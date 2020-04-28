Karaoke Quarinqueenz - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Karaoke Quarinqueenz

Starting April 8 - April 30th, join us on the mobile app - TikTok and post your best music videos to your favorite songs! Use the hashtags #SAC #UHHILO #KARAOKE and submit your videos on TikTok . Students who participate will receive a special giveaway (while supplies last)! As we practice social distancing, we hope that this is a fun way to still engage and interact with one another, while jamming out to some of your favorite tunes!



One you submit your TikTok, SAC will be using the hashtags to reach out to you and send you a google form to get more information about how we can get your giveaway to you.



Shipping of giveaways will be with the USA only, unfortunately we can not ship internationally at this time

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: