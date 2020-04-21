Mindfulness w/ Michael via Zoom - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID and password will be provided to participants completing the required Google form (forms.gle/2zgPz1C8EVce2kC59)

Mindfulness w/ Michael via Zoom Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Zoom meeting Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind, reduce stress and gain a sense of peace in everyday life, especially now that we are engaged in Social Distancing. Hosted via ZOOM by Michael Donenfeld, the sessions will contain mindfulness meditation, readings and discussions on various topics throughout the weeks ahead.



If you are interested in participating, please complete the Google form to gain

access to the meeting ID & password: forms.gle/2zgPz1C8EVce2kC59



*Personal ZOOM account required. Signup is free.

For additional information, please contact Guardians of Life, (808) 932-7465 (V), or email chps@hawaii.edu. Special Restrictions: Meeting ID and password are required for entry into the Zoom meeting. To obtain information, Google form needs to be completed. Computer or Smart Phone/Tablet and Zoom account also necessary. For more information, contact: SHWP@hawaii.edu (484) 678-7688

