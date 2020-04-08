Online Brown Bag with Chancellor Irwin via Zoom - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 391 434 821, password: 520697

Online Brown Bag with Chancellor Irwin via Zoom Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: Online Join Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin for a live Q&A. For more information, contact: deneen@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7002 Tags:

