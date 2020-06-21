$30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students - Announcement Details
$30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . In a time when we are experiencing anxiety and uncertainty, CAFNRM and CoBE students can get a little help toward staying on track or getting ahead over the summer.
CoBE: The first 8 students to register and pay for each summer course in CoBE will each get a $200 stipend toward living expenses. CoBE will offer BUS 100 Intro to Business, BUS 110 Freshman Business Experience, ECON 130 Intro to Microeconomics, ECON 131 Intro to Macroeconomics, MGT 300 Management, Orgs, & Human Behavior, MGT 394 Strategic Leadership, MKT 310 Principles of Marketing, MKT 394 Retail & Distribution, and QBA 394 Social Media & Text Analysis.
CAFNRM: The first 20 students to register and pay for AERS 101 Elementary Pilot Operations 1 or for AERS 102 Elementary Pilot Operations 2 will each get a $200 stipend. The first 40 students to register for ANSC 141 Introduction to Animal Science will get a $200 stipend.
_* Awardees must be declared as pursuing a major, minor, or certificate in the college in which the course is offered, CAFNRM or CoBE respectively.
* Awardees must have a minimum 2.0 college GPA. Students who do not have a college record must have a minimum 3.0 high school GPA.
* Awardees may receive up to two $200 stipends per summer term. For example, if a student is among the first 8 to register and pay for MGT 300 and for QBA 394, that student will receive $400 for the first term of summer session.
* CoBE awardees will be selected by the CoBE Student and Alumni Relations Committee. CAFNRM awardees will be selected by the CAFNRM Financial Aid Committee. Committee decisions are final._
The late James P.D. Thropp, Jr., BBA ’87, established scholarship funds benefiting students at his alma mater, UH Hilo. Thropp’s sister, Nancy Skelsey, says that the classes he took while a business student at UH Hilo
provided him knowledge which he applied to his hobby: the stock market. Skelsey describes her brother as a smart, thoughtful and caring man who worked in the sugar industry throughout Hawai‘i as a soil agronomist. “I know all the recipients will appreciate Jim’s scholarships and be inspired to study, work hard and hopefully all have good, full lives,” she said.
Special Restrictions: Students seeking a major, minor, or certificate in CAFNRM or CoBE
For more information, contact: cobeuhh@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7272
Tags: scholarships stipends CoBE CAFNRM summer summer school online classes aviation business economics management marketing data science social media
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of June 21, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
Announcements
- Rotary Peace Fellowship
- Each year, Rotary awards two types of fellowships that fund some of the world’s most dedicated and brightest professionals to study at one of Rotary’s Peace Centers around the world. ...
- Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael
- Practicing Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully. Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet and Monk, Thich Nhat Hanh.
- $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
- Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.