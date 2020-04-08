TCBES Thesis Defense via Zoom - Angalee Kirby - Event Details

UH Hilo

This event is being held online. or One tap mobile +13462487799,,8565059619# US (Houston) +14086380968,,8565059619# US (San Jose)

TCBES Thesis Defense via Zoom - Angalee Kirby Thursday, April 9, 2020, 2:30pm Location: Online TCBES Master's Thesis Defense via Zoom - Angalee Kirby

Thursday, April 9, 2020, 2:30 PM

Location: Online Only



Join Zoom Meeting: hawaii.zoom.us/j/8565059619

Meeting ID: 856 505 9619





or One tap mobile



+13462487799,,8565059619# US (Houston)

+14086380968,,8565059619# US (San Jose)



Title: Are symbiotic nitrogen fixation strategies tied to invasiveness for non-native woody legumes in Hawaiʻi?



Abstract: A diversity of strategies are used by symbiotic nitrogen-fixing plants, each well suited for specific environmental conditions. Little is known about whether fixation strategies are related to invasiveness when these species are introduced to new environments. In a shade house experiment using an isotopic tracer, I show that eight non-native N-fixing tree species (four high risk and four low risk for invasiveness in Hawaiʻi) varied in their growth, allocation, and N-fixing traits, in response to three levels of fertilization and could be grouped into three distinct fixation strategies: obligate, facultative, and over regulation. Strategies appear to be influenced by the trait plasticity of each species, but do not appear related to risk assessments for invasiveness in Hawaiʻi. This implies that individual species is a more likely predictor of N fixation strategy, and thus how a species will respond to varying environmental conditions, than nutrient availability. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu 8089327573 Tags:

