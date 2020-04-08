TCBES Thesis Defense via Zoom - Devon Aguilar - Event Details
This event is being held online.
TCBES Thesis Defense via Zoom - Devon Aguilar
Location: Online
TCBES Master's Thesis Defense via Zoom - Devon Aguilar
Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 9:00 AM
Location: Online Only
Zoom link: hawaii.zoom.us/j/591947647
Title: Detection and Impact of Sewage Pollution on South Kohala’s Coral Reefs
Abstract: Sewage pollution is one of many land-based stressors impacting coral reefs worldwide. On-site sewage disposal systems (OSDS) and wastewater injection wells are abundant in the Hawaiian Islands and have been associated with coastal water pollution. OSDS and wastewater injection wells are used throughout South Kohala, Hawaiʻi, and may be contributing the degradation of nearby reefs. Conducting benthic sampling and employing a multi-indicator approach, this study sought to determine the presence and impact of sewage on South Kohala’s reefs. Water motion and groundwater are likely diluting sewage found on South Kohala’s reefs. Tidal changes were also documented moving sewage polluted inshore waters over the reef. Results of benthic surveys identified turf algae as the dominant benthic cover, with calcification the lowest in sewage polluted regions. Sewage pollution may also be facilitating growth anomalies and algal overgrowth on South Kohala’s reefs. With natural processes facilitating the connectivity between land and sea, this study illustrates the need for improved sewage treatment and disposal within developed coastlines.
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573
Tags: defense tcbes devon aguilar sewage pollution coral Online Only
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of April 5, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
TCBES Thesis Defense via Zoom - Devon Aguilar
Online Brown Bag with Chancellor Irwin via Zoom
Holiday observed: Good Friday
Announcements
- Rotary Peace Fellowship
- Each year, Rotary awards two types of fellowships that fund some of the world’s most dedicated and brightest professionals to study at one of Rotary’s Peace Centers around the world. ...
- Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael
- Practicing Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully. Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet and Monk, Thich Nhat Hanh.
- $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
- Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.