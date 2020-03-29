TCBES Thesis Defense via Zoom - Leah Sherwood - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

TCBES Thesis Defense via Zoom - Leah Sherwood

Thursday, April 2, 2020, 1:30pm

Location: Online Only

Please join us for the first defense of the season!



TCBES graduate student Leah Sherwood's MS thesis defense is on YouTube at youtu.be/fQyIPoqN4eA.



A Live Q&A: 1:30 pm on Thursday, April 2. Use the Zoom link:

hawaii.zoom.us/j/663953577?pwd=czVydWxxSnlnQis3MHJsN3VxSGVCUT09

Meeting Password: 503924





TITLE: Applying Object Detection to Monitoring Plastic Marine Debris



ABSTRACT: Beach surveys of plastic marine debris require significant manual labor and lack harmonization across survey sites. In this thesis, I demonstrate how object detection technology based on deep learning can be deployed to partially automate the manual labor required to conduct beach surveys and upload the survey results to a centralized marine debris database. I developed an object detection system for marine debris using Darknet and the detection algorithm YOLOv3. I trained the detector algorithm on nine object classes: bags, bottlecaps, bottles, buoys, containers, hagfish traps, nets, oyster spacers, and “other,” and achieved a mean average precision of 52%. Next, a team of UH Hilo computer science undergraduates and I migrated the system to the Android smartphone platform using Tiny YOLO, a smaller version of YOLO that was developed for running on low-powered computing devices. My results demonstrate that it is possible to deploy object detection technology at beach survey sites to identify and count marine debris objects in real time. The technology is also applicable to other scenarios such as monitoring for plastic marine debris underwater or on the ocean surface. Ultimately, I expect the technology to be deployed as part of a “human in the loop” system in which the object detection component interacts with the person performing the beach survey so that the system can continuously improve in accuracy as it is used in the field while reducing the time and human labor costs associated with beach debris surveys.

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu

