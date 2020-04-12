Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael - Event Details

Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Campus Center Room 306 Practicing Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully. Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet and Monk, Thich Nhat Hanh. For more information, contact: forlife@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7458 Tags:

