Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael - Announcement Details
Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael
Practicing Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully. Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet and Monk, Thich Nhat Hanh.
For more information, contact: forlife@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7458
