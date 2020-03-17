Spring Break Relaxation Station - Event Details

Spring Break Relaxation Station Thursday, March 19, 2020, 4:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Student Health & Wellness invites you to our first ever outdoor relaxation station. Join us for fun activities like mandalas, origami, vision boards, DIY stress balls and glitter jars among other things. Also, we'll have access to our online mental health screening tools, HeartMath and Counselors will be on hand to offer support and insight into any situation you may be facing. Oh... and there will be free snacks available too! For disability accommodations, please contact Student Health & Wellness at 932-7460 (V), 932-7002 (TTY), or email: SHWP@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

