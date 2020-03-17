Leadership Development Series: Strategies and Practices - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Leadership Development Series: Strategies and Practices

Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:30am – 1:00pm

Location: Waiolino Building

The College of Business and Economics is now offering Executive Education, bringing world-class knowledge and coaching to executives on Hawaiʻi Island. This is a great opportunity for business leaders to learn about strategy and organizational development, and to network with like-minded learners the business community.



In our first session of the Leadership Development Series, you will learn to

Develop industry foresight

Increase your organizationʻs productivity, creativity, and profitability

Enhance your leadersʻ skills



Strategies and Practices will be taught by Dr. James Czarski. Dr. Czarski has a doctorate in strategic leadership and a master’s degree in economics. He has taught at Wayne State University, Baker College, and Kirtland Community College. He currently teaches economics in the College of Business and Economics at UH Hilo. He has owned several businesses and has been elected twice to public office.



Sign up today or call 808.932.7272 to register.

Special Restrictions: $149 regular registration

$99 HICC, JCCIH, Rotary, or State of Hawaiʻi (including UH)

Lunch is included

We encourage you to register soon; seats are limited.

For more information, contact: exedcobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7272

