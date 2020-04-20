Working with Unconscious Bias - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Working with Unconscious Bias

Monday, April 20, 2020, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development office for a three-part series on the importance of understanding the impacts of privilege and the role you personally play in making change. This series will help students unpack the importance of understanding their various identities, how socialization plays a role in how we view and understand the world and ultimately how we as leaders can work to change ourselves and disrupt the cycle of socialization.



Though it is best to attend all sessions for maximum understanding, we welcome those who can only join us for one or more sessions.



RVSPʻs are required. To RSVP please fill out this google form forms.gle/NzYQAxhJJAnTz2xw9 or email Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu.



Join us for this three-hour long workshop with Kimberly Dark a professional author and sociologist who will help us to examine unconscious bias and the role it plays in our work. She will also be discussing how to address and overcome your bias and why it is important as a leader to understand these intersections.



Join us for an interactive workshop and learn more about being a socially responsible leader.



Join us for the full series:



April 22- Identities & Intersectionality

April 24- Socialization & Liberation

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

