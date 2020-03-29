Understanding Privilege through Socialization - Event Details
Understanding Privilege through Socialization
Location: CC 301
Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development office for a four-part series on the importance of understanding the impacts of privilege and the role you personally play in making change. This series will help students unpack the importance of understanding their various identities, how socialization plays a role in how we view and understand the world and ultimately how we as leaders can work to change ourselves and disrupt the cycle of socialization.
This session will engage students in discussing Harroʻs Cycle of Socialization and how socialization has impacted the way we view the world around us.
Though it is best to attend all sessions for maximum understanding, we welcome those who can only join us for one or more sessions.
RVSPs are highly encouraged so that we can prepare materials. To RSVP please email Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu.
Join us for an interactive workshop and learn more about being a socially responsible leader.
Join us for the full series:
March 23- Identities & Intersectionality
March 30-Understanding Privilege through Socialization
April 6- Breaking the Cycle
April 30 - Working with unconscious bias to become the best leader you can be
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: CCS SLDP Campus Center
