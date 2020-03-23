Identities and Intersectionality - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Identities and Intersectionality

Monday, March 23, 2020, 10:00am – 11:30am

Location: CC 306

Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development office for a four-part series on the importance of understanding the impacts of privilege and the role you personally play in making change. This series will help students unpack the importance of understanding their various identities, how socialization plays a role in how we view and understand the world and ultimately how we as leaders can work to change ourselves and disrupt the cycle of socialization.



This session will engage students in discussing their personal identities and examining the theory of intersectionality as posed by Kimberly Crenshaw.



Though it is best to attend all sessions for maximum understanding, we also welcome those who can only join us for one or more sessions.



RVSPs are highly encouraged so that we can prepare materials. To RSVP please use the link for each event or email Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu.



Join us for an interactive workshop and learn more about being a socially responsible leader.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

