Socio-ecological change, TCBES Resource Seminar Series - Event Details

Friday, March 27, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Engaging Collaborative Action through Socio-Ecological Change



Scott Laursen, Program Specialist for Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center (PI-CASC)



Scott Laursen, program specialist at the USGS Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Climate Science Center, will offer an exploration of his professional journey that has centered on engaging multiple knowledge forms. In the second half of the presentation he will share the founding principles and developmental path of a knowledge co-production program on Hawaiʻi Island called the UH Hilo Manager Climate Corps.



The knowledge co-production process can be applied at any stakeholder scale and effectively builds diverse professional networks that are inherently powerful in maximizing communities’ adaptive capacities during socio-ecological change (e.g. climate change, land-use change, invasive species impacts, or cultural change). A pivotal reason for this is that in-person collaboration engages multiple knowledge forms across diverse worldviews. Complex socio-ecological issues such as climate change are often primarily addressed through technical problem solving methods which do not meaningfully consider diverse social perceptions, local cultural norms and values, personal experiences, and diverse worldviews.



To better account for these underlying drivers of human behavior, the UH Hilo Manager Climate Corps (hilo.hawaii.edu/pi-casc/) unites natural and cultural resource managers, policy professionals, graduate students, researchers, and communities through the creation of actionable science products within climate science. Local managers regularly experience discrete landscapes and seascapes and participate in the social norms and values of communities that utilize such ecosystems. Directly involving local professional networks within every stage of the scientific method roots research products within the place-based experiences of these networks and increases the probability that these products will be utilized.



