Mauna Kea ʻAha Workshop - Event Details

Mauna Kea ʻAha Workshop Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: CC Plaza, CC 301, UCB 127 Aloha mai kākou! UHHSA will be hosting our first Mauna Kea ʻAha Workshop on March 25th, 2020. We will have guest speakers Aunty Kekuhi Kanakaʻole and Lanakila Mangauil teaching a few of the chants and dances that are done ceremonially in honor of Mauna Kea and to connect to our ʻāina. The first workshop will be held from 10 AM-2 PM in CC Plaza, CC 301, and UCB 127. Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last! For more information, contact: uhhsa5@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

