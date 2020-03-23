Maunakea ʻAha Workshop - Event Details

Maunakea ʻAha Workshop Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: CC Plaza, CC 301, UCB 127 Aloha mai kākou!



UHHSA will be hosting our first Maunakea ʻAha Workshop on March 25th, 2020. We will have guest speakers Aunty Kekuhi Kanakaʻole and Lanakila Mangauil teaching a few of the chants and dances that are done ceremonially in honor of Maunakea and to connect to our ʻāina.



The first workshop will be held from 10 AM-2 PM in CC Plaza, CC 301, and UCB 127 and lunch will be provided! For more information, contact: kkkc@hawaii.edu (808) 227-6321 Tags:

