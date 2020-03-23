Spring 2020 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Spring 2020 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference

Saturday, March 28, 2020, 8:30am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center

The Campus Center Program Team invites you to our Spring 2020 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference, happening on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 8:30AM-2:00PM.



The theme for this year's conference is He kuleana kō kākou, and we will be examining the concept of personal responsibility to community. Register by Thursday, March 26, for a day full of amazing presentations and talk-story sessions to learn more about servant leadership and how you can apply volunteerism in your everyday life and leadership journey.



Check-in will begin at 8:30AM, and lunch will be provided for registered attendees.



More information will be coming, but if you are interested in attending - or if you have any follow up questions or concerns - please send us an email at uhhccs@hawaii.edu or contact Maile Boggeln at boggeln@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must have a valid UH Hilo student ID.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

