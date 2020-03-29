Hui Heʻenalu Beach Cleanup - Event Details

Hui Heʻenalu Beach Cleanup Sunday, March 29, 2020, 9:00am – 11:00am Location: Honoliʻi Join the student-led Surf Club as we help to clear debris and trash from the shoreline of Honoliʻi. For more information, contact: huiheenalu2020@hawaii.edu (808) 371-1315

