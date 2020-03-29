College of Pharmacy Blue Zones Project "Power 9" Power Hours - Event Details
College of Pharmacy Blue Zones Project "Power 9" Power Hours
Location: Hale Kiho'iho'i
The Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) Blue Zones Project invites you to its annual “Power 9” Power Hours on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. within Hale Koho‘iho‘i!
As one of the only pharmacy schools within the nation to be certified as a Blue Zones Project worksite, DKICP's mission is to continue to advance the community-led initiative by making improvements to the environment and encouraging participants to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle.
This event will feature fun and educational activities and booths highlighting the different “Power 9” principles— Move Naturally; Purpose; Down Shift; 80% Rule; Plant Slant; Wine at 5; Right Tribe; Loved Ones First; Belong —while promoting stress relief, health, wellness, and camaraderie.
- Food and refreshments will be served, while supplies last.
- This event is free and open to the community.
For more information, contact: bcfmeno@hawaii.edu (808) 796-1487
Attention: This event has been canceled!
Tags: DKICP College of Pharmacy Blue Zones Project Power 9 Campus Organizations Community Organizations Health Wellness Relaxation Community
