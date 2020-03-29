ʻOpihi + You for Athletics - Event Details
ʻOpihi + You for Athletics
Location: Courtyard
Student athletes, do you need help with registration? ʻOpihi is pairing up with Athletics for the ʻOpihi + You Registration Pop-Up specifically designed for you! Drop by the Athletic Complex Courtyard either to or from study hall for help with registration or to check in with an advisor if you need some advice on your classes. Remember, you're able to register on Tuesday, April 7, so don't wait to get your classes!
For more information, contact: opihi@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7568
Tags: Advising Registration ʻOpihi
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of March 29, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
Summer 2020 Graduation Priority Deadline
Fall 2020 Graduation Priority Deadline
"I" Removal Deadline: Student to Instructor
Credit-By-Exam Application Deadline
Target Shuttles - Hosted by FYE
Announcements
- Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
- Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. ...
- 2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition Submissions Now Open
- The Student Arts Association is now accepting Spring Submissions for the 2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition. Spring Submissions are open now till March 27th. ...
- SAC Game Night: In it to Win it 2.0
- Come join SAC in our first-ever Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament! Participation will be limited to the first 32 people that sign up. Food and refreshments will be provided as supplies last. .
- 2019-2020 RISO Registration Open
- Aloha Vulcans! If you are interested in starting a club for the 2019-2020 academic year, please visit the Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) web page at: ...
- HAPA (Hawaii Association of Public Accountants) Scholarships
- HAPA’s Big Island Chapter provides up to $3,500 in awards to accounting scholars and future accountants each year. ...
- Rotary Peace Fellowship
- Each year, Rotary awards two types of fellowships that fund some of the world’s most dedicated and brightest professionals to study at one of Rotary’s Peace Centers around the world. ...
- Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael
- Practicing Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully. Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet and Monk, Thich Nhat Hanh.
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.