URH's 2020 Listening Party - Event Details

URH's 2020 Listening Party

Monday, March 30, 2020, 11:00am – 12:00pm

Location: CC301

Calling all UH Hilo students! Have any favorite songs you'd like to hear on the radio? Have any suggestions? University Radio Hilo (URH) needs your input! Come join us at the URH's 2020 Listening Party and voice your feedback on what music we should be playing on the radio. Free food and refreshments available while supplies last! Tune-in to University Radio Hilo at 101.1 FM.

Special Restrictions: Must have a validated Spring 2020 student ID to participate.

For more information, contact: urhmedia@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359

