Advanced Methods to Detect Intricate Cybersecurity Exploits - Event Details

Advanced Methods to Detect Intricate Cybersecurity Exploits Thursday, March 12, 2020, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Student Services Center Room W-201 Presentation by Dr. Shawon Rahman of the UH Hilo Computer Science Department. Cyber threats are growing and are continuously impacting business and the economy worldwide. This presentation will explore the implementation of additional security tools to combat cyber threats when security tools are readily available in place within an organization. Free and open to the public.



