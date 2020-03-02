Grad Student Ignite Talk, TCBES Resource Seminar Series - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Grad Student Ignite Talk, TCBES Resource Seminar Series Friday, March 6, 2020, 3:00pm – 5:15pm Location: Wentworth 1 16 students from the Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science graduate program will present 5-min talks in the Ignite Talk format. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu 8089327573

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements