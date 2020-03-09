Super Smash Bros. Tournament - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Super Smash Bros. Tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 5:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Lava Landing The UH Hilo Campus Center and Guild of Games invites you to participate in a Super Smash Bros. Tournament! If you are interested in playing, sign-ups will be in the Lava Landing-Gameroom. Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last! Come have fun and connect with fellow gamers. Special Restrictions: Must present a valid UH Hilo student ID with current validation. "SP20UHH" For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements