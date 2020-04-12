VVP Post-Production Workshop - Event Details
VVP Post-Production Workshop
Location: Zoom
Aloha mai kākou!
Vulcan Video Productions (VVP) will be holding our first workshop in our Production series this coming month on April 12, 2020. If you are interested in learning some of the basics involving editing software including feature available to you on your phones, please feel free to join us on ZOOM and learn from your fellow students.
Open to all UH Hilo students.
Join Zoom Meeting
zoom.us/j/461174257?pwd=cDJxdzVVWStZR2xhNlZTNnU1c3VhQT09
Meeting ID: 461 174 257
Password: 050242
This worksop is one of two workshops being held to help teach how to produce a video of your own. Please join us and learn more about the video making process that we use in our own studio. The video you create can be entered into our annual Student Film Festival in April.
For more information, contact: vvp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7815
