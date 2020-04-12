VVP Post-Production Workshop - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

VVP Post-Production Workshop

Sunday, April 12, 2020, 11:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Zoom

Aloha mai kākou!



Vulcan Video Productions (VVP) will be holding our first workshop in our Production series this coming month on April 12, 2020. If you are interested in learning some of the basics involving editing software including feature available to you on your phones, please feel free to join us on ZOOM and learn from your fellow students.



Open to all UH Hilo students.



Join Zoom Meeting

zoom.us/j/461174257?pwd=cDJxdzVVWStZR2xhNlZTNnU1c3VhQT09



Meeting ID: 461 174 257

Password: 050242



This worksop is one of two workshops being held to help teach how to produce a video of your own. Please join us and learn more about the video making process that we use in our own studio. The video you create can be entered into our annual Student Film Festival in April.

For more information, contact: vvp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7815

