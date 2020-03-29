VVP Pre-Production Workshop - Event Details
VVP Pre-Production Workshop
Location: Campus Center 306
Aloha mai kākou!
Vulcan Video Productions (VVP) will be holding our first workshop in our Production series this coming month on March 29th, 2020. If you are interested in learning some of the basics involving project brainstorming, storyboarding, and renting camera equipment, please feel free to come on down to CC 306 and learn from your fellow students.
Open to all UH Hilo students. Lunch will also be provided while supplies last.
This worksop is one of two workshops being held to help teach how to produce a video of your own. Please join us and learn more about the video making process that we use in our own studio. The video you create can be entered into our annual Student Film Festival in April.
Restrictions: Please bring your validated Spring 2020 UH Hilo Student ID Card.
Special Restrictions: validated Spring 2020 UH Hilo Student ID Card
For more information, contact: vvp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7815
Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.
