SACer - Event Details

SACer Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 4:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Gym Aloha Vulcans, come and join the Student Activities Council for a fun game of knockerball! Suit up in giant bubble and compete against other students! Special Restrictions: Closed toed shoes and a valid Spring 2020 UH Hilo ID required. For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

