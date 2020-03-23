SAC Game Night: In it to Win it 2.0 - Event Details

SAC Game Night: In it to Win it 2.0 Friday, March 27, 2020, 5:30pm – 10:00pm Location: CC301 Come join SAC in our first ever Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament! Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last. First 32 UH Hilo students to sign up get to enter. Special Restrictions: Must present a valid Spring 2020 UH Hilo student ID. For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

