Kūʻikapiko's Women's History Month Movie Night - Event Details

Kūʻikapiko's Women's History Month Movie Night Friday, March 6, 2020, 6:00pm – 9:30pm Location: Campus Center 3rd Floor Kūʻikapiko's Women's History Month Movie Night

Join us as we kick off Women's History Month with Kūʻikapiko's Women's History Month Movie Night!



We will be showcasing three movies that highlight women in history, stories of equity and injustice, struggles, and journeys specific to indigenous women.



- Once Were Warriors

- Daughters of Mau ft. Kehau Enos, Kainani Kahuanahele, Bonnie Kahapea, and Anuenue Punua

- Iron Jawed Angels



Please come and enjoy special guest speakers and a discussion panel of diverse women-with other features to celebrate Women's History Month.



Movie Theater Concession Fundraiser

Please show your support for Kūʻikapiko Anthropology Club

Items for sale: Popcorn ($1/small, $2 large) , baked goods ($0.50-$2), pizza ($2), drinks ($1), and more!



Be sure to stop by and visit our on campus supporters in attendance.



Mahalo UH Hilo Pacific Island Student Center, Anthropology Department, Women's Center, LGBTQ+ Center, and Title IX for providing resources for both on and off campus services. For more information, contact: hkekahun@hawaii.edu (808) 859-6013

