Robert Waldinger Talk - Event Details

Robert Waldinger Talk Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 3:30pm – 5:00pm Location: UCB 100 "What makes a Good Life?" talk will feature lessons from the longest study of happiness.



Clinical psychiatrist, renowned researcher, and Zen priest, R. Waldinger is also the director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, one of the world's longest running studies of health and well-being and serves as the Dan and Maggie Inouye Chair in Democratic Ideals at UH Mānoa this Spring. Special Restrictions: UH Hilo Parking fee $3.00 For more information, contact: uyetakee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7705 Tags:

