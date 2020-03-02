Peace Corps Information and Application Session - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Peace Corps Information and Application Session Thursday, March 5, 2020, 2:00pm – 4:00pm Location: SSC- W201 Come explore your future after graduation!



Join Peace Corps recruiter Alexander Barrera to learn more about the US Peace Corps and opportunities it can provide for Graduate school, loan forgiveness and cross-cultural, on-the-job work experience. Recruiter Barrera will facilitate a Peace Corps information and application session open to all UH Hilo faculty, staff, students, and Hawaii Island community members.



Find out why being a Peace Corps volunteer is the toughest job you will ever love! For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements