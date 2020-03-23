SAC Movie Night: Joker - Event Details

SAC Movie Night: Joker Monday, March 23, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: CC 301 Come on down to CC301 and join SAC in viewing the recent movie that has audiences and critics alike talking: "Joker." Refreshments and food will be served at the venue as supplies last .



We will have counseling services present on the day of due to possibly triggering subjects handled in the movie. For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

