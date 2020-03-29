Celebrate National Crayon Day - Event Details

Celebrate National Crayon Day

Location: Library Lanai

Student Health & Wellness invites you to get creative!

Coloring is a terrific way to get creative and reduce stress, all while having fun!

All participants will receive a free box of crayons and blank coloring sheets to take with them, for more fun on your own.

For disability accommodations, please contact Student Health & Wellness, (808) 932-7460 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY) or email shwp@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

Announcements

Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. ...
2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition Submissions Now Open
The Student Arts Association is now accepting Spring Submissions for the 2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition. Spring Submissions are open now till March 27th. ...
SAC Game Night: In it to Win it 2.0
Come join SAC in our first-ever Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament! Participation will be limited to the first 32 people that sign up. Food and refreshments will be provided as supplies last. .
2019-2020 RISO Registration Open
Aloha Vulcans! If you are interested in starting a club for the 2019-2020 academic year, please visit the Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) web page at: ...
HAPA (Hawaii Association of Public Accountants) Scholarships
HAPA’s Big Island Chapter provides up to $3,500 in awards to accounting scholars and future accountants each year. ...
Rotary Peace Fellowship
Each year, Rotary awards two types of fellowships that fund some of the world’s most dedicated and brightest professionals to study at one of Rotary’s Peace Centers around the world. ...
Mindfulness Meditation w/Michael
Practicing Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully. Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet and Monk, Thich Nhat Hanh.
2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
Walk-in Wednesdays
Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...

