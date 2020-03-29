Celebrate National Crayon Day - Event Details

Celebrate National Crayon Day Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Library Lanai Student Health & Wellness invites you to get creative!



Coloring is a terrific way to get creative and reduce stress, all while having fun!



All participants will receive a free box of crayons and blank coloring sheets to take with them, for more fun on your own.



For disability accommodations, please contact Student Health & Wellness, (808) 932-7460 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY) or email shwp@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

