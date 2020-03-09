Speaker Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Tom Raffipiy - Event Details

Speaker Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Tom Raffipiy Thursday, March 12, 2020, 2:00pm – 3:30pm Location: Campus Center 307 Join us for an inspirational experience with an amazing man.



Student Health & Wellness Programs Presents:

Guest Speaker Tom Raffipiy, who will share his personal journey as a Pacific Islander and retired Army Command Sergeant Major. Tom is a retired Command Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army and a combat veteran with more than 32 years of service in the armed forces.



His inspiring story will hopefully encourage others to know that they are not alone in managing difficult times and that reaching out for help is a true sign of strength.



For Disability accommodations, please contact Student Health and Wellness, (808) 932-7460(V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or email shwp@hawaii.edu. If accommodations would be helpful, please email 10 days in advance. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

