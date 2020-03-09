Celebrate Sleep Week Tabling Event - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Celebrate Sleep Week Tabling Event Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Library Lanai Getting a good nights sleep is so important to every aspect of life.



Learn tips and tricks for making the most out of your sleep time.



Student Health & Wellness Programs invites you to get a better night's sleep with helpful sleep tips, an understanding of why sleep is important to many factors in life and receive a free sleep mask to get you started on the journey to better sleep.



For Disability accommodations, please contact Student Health & Wellness, (808) 932-7460 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY) or email shwp@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements