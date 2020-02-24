Student Volunteers Needed Feb. 28 for Magnificent Me - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Student Volunteers Needed Feb. 28 for Magnificent Me

Friday, February 28, 2020, 8:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Magnificent Me is a signature service project of the Zonta Club of Hilo. Magnificent Me exposes adolescent girls to tools that can build confidence. The half-day conference will bring about 120 middle-school girls from around the island into classrooms at UH Hilo for a suite of workshops to inspire a strong sense of self.

Student volunteers needed, flexible time 8:00am -2:00pm

We need your help to

* Set up the Campus Center Plaza for lunch

* Lead a group of girls to and from workshops

* Assist workshop facilitators

You will

* Gain valuable teaching and mentoring experience

* Pay it forward by helping those younger than you

* Receive a community service certificate acknowledging your contribution

For more information or to volunteer contact Dr. Nina Buchanan ninab@hawaii.edu or text 808.854.5962

Special Restrictions: Please contact Dr. Buchanan, ninab@hawaii.edu, to register in advance

