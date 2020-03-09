Board of Student Publications recruiting for 2020-2021! - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Board of Student Publications recruiting for 2020-2021!

Searching for an opportunity to do more than just course work or home life? Apply for the Board of Student Publications, where you can get involved in the campus community while building meaningful connections to students, faculty, and staff at the University of Hawai’i at Hilo.



THE ORGANIZATION:

The BOSP is one of the Chartered Student Organizations at UH Hilo. We provide the best student-run academic, art and literary, and news publications, and we strive to represent the diverse voices of our student body and their legacies through our three publications: Hohonu, Kanilehua, and Ke Kalahea.



BOARD POSITIONS:

Applicants must be UH Hilo students, registered for at least six (6) credits for Fall 2020 and in good academic standing.



- Chairperson: Oversees the Board’s operations and builds organizational plans

- Vice-Chairperson: Oversees our publications’ operations and acts as a liaison

- Treasurer: Oversees our budget and maintains our fiscal records

- Secretary: Oversees our administrative records and main organizational email

- Publicist: Oversees our social media platforms and creates promotional content



WHY SHOULD YOU APPLY?

- Gain a wide variety of administrative skills that are great for resumes and CVs

- Work with a diverse team of determined students

- Co-curricular learning that incorporates in-class and outside classroom knowledge

- Supportive and knowledgeable advisory team

- Stipend for each semester youʻve served

- Excellent environment for growth and professional development



If you are interested in applying for any of our positions, you can pick up an application in Campus Center Room 210 or from our website. Priority deadline for applications is Friday, February 28, 2020.



If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us! You can reach us at bosp@hawaii.edu or visit us in Campus Center Room 312.

For more information, contact: bospch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

Tags: