Publicist position open on BOSP for Spring 2020 - Announcement Details

Publicist position open on BOSP for Spring 2020

Looking for an opportunity to flex your creativity and social media skills? Apply for the BOSP Publicist position, where you can work with our three publications to develop eye-catching promotions and content.



THE ORGANIZATION:

The Board of Student Publications provides the best student-run academic, art and literary, and news publications for the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. We have a creative and compassionate team, and we strive to represent the diverse voices of our student body through our three publications.



THE POSITION:

We are looking for a creative student who enjoys storytelling to a diverse audience and wants to cultivate connections to our student body. Applicants must be UH Hilo students, registered for at least six credits and in good academic standing.



Publicist responsibilities include:

- Attending an hour-long, bi-weekly Board meeting

- Creating content for our social media platforms

- Designing promotional content for our events

- Maintaining our social media accounts



WHY SHOULD YOU APPLY?

- Gain administrative skills that are great for resumes and CVs

- Begin building your creative portfolio

- Excellent growth and professional development opportunities

- Flexible schedule

- Supportive and collaborative team members

- Stipend for each semester youʻve served



If you are interested in our Publicist position, you can pick up an application in Campus Center Room 210 or from our website. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us! You can reach us at bosp@hawaii.edu or visit us in Campus Center Room 312.

For more information, contact: bospch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

