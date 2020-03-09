Treasurer position open on the BOSP for Spring 2020 - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Treasurer position open on the BOSP for Spring 2020

Looking for a way to get involved while going to college? Apply for the BOSP Treasurer position, where you can make a difference for our campus community, working with our student-run publications, all based on your schedule.



THE ORGANIZATION:

The Board of Student Publications provides the best student-run academic, art and literary, and news publications for the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. We have a creative and compassionate team, and we strive to represent the diverse voices of our student body through our three publications.



THE POSITION:

We are looking for a detail-oriented student who is capable of organized budget or record keeping and is passionate about serving our student body. Applicants must be UH Hilo students, registered for at least six credits and in good academic standing.



Responsibilities include:

- Attending an hour-long, bi-weekly Board meeting

- Tracking budget commitments to ensure the Board maintains fiscal deadlines

- Updating our budget based on our expenditures for this semester



WHY SHOULD YOU APPLY?

- Gain administrative and fiscal skills that are great for resumes and CVs

- Excellent growth and professional development opportunities

- Flexible schedule

- Supportive and collaborative team members

- Stipend for each semester youʻve served



If you are interested in our Treasurer position, you can pick up an application in Campus Center Room 210 or from our website. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us! You can reach us at bosp@hawaii.edu or visit us in Campus Center Room 312.

For more information, contact: bospch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

