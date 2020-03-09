Vice-Chairperson position open on BOSP for Spring 2020 - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Vice-Chairperson position open on BOSP for Spring 2020

Would you like to gain professional skills while forging new relationships all from the comfort of campus? Apply for the BOSP Vice-Chairperson position, where you can get involved with our campus community, working with our three student-run publications.



THE ORGANIZATION:

The Board of Student Publications provides the best student-run academic, art and literary, and news publications for the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. We have a creative and compassionate team, and we strive to represent the diverse voices of our student body through our publications.



THE POSITION:

We are looking for an engaging student with strong verbal and written communication skills, who enjoys meeting people and cares for our student body. Applicants must be UH Hilo students, registered for at least six credits and in good academic standing.



Vice-Chair responsibilities include:

- Attending an hour-long, bi-weekly Board meeting

- Attending team meetings for our publications

- Communicating ideas between us and our publications



WHY SHOULD YOU APPLY?

- Gain administrative and communication skills that are great for resumes and CVs

- Excellent growth and professional development opportunities

- Flexible schedule

- Supportive and collaborative team members

- Stipend for each semester youʻve served



If you are interested in our Vice-Chairperson position, you can pick up an application in Campus Center Room 210 or from our website. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us! You can reach us at bosp@hawaii.edu or visit us in Campus Center Room 312.

For more information, contact: bospch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

