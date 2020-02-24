Now Accepting Applications for Vulcan Video Productions - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Now Accepting Applications for Vulcan Video Productions

Applications open: Feb 24 to Feb 28



Vulcan Video Productions, a program of the Board of Media Broadcasting has open positions for the Spring 2020 semester. Vulcan Video Production (VVP) provides opportunities for University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo (UH Hilo) students to gain experience and training in all aspects of videography from planning productions to releasing content. VVP contributes to the development of student skills and provides experience in leadership and professionalism. VVP is a resource students may use to create cultural, educational, entertaining, and original videos. VVP is a learning lab to get hands on experience, learn leadership skills, and to assist in your success.



“Videos by students for students”



Current Open Positions:

- Promotions Manager: Will have access to VVP social media and is responsible to manage all aspects of promoting and publicizing VVP. Responsible for the creation of advertisements for deadlines and events.

- Lead Videographer: Should have video experience or experience with a camera as this position is considered the expert in videography. Will be responsible for helping members use cameras and decide what equipment is best.

- 4 General Crew positions: Focuses on training under a Manager to eventually move into that position. General Crew is responsible for actively assisting in Pre-Production, Production, and Post-Production when assistance is needed.



The Promotions Manager and Lead Videographer positions require 10 hours minimum per week, the schedule is flexible. Three (3) flex-hours outside of office are allowed, the remaining 7 must be in office. The General Crew positions require 5 hours minimum per week, the schedule is flexible. Additional flex-hours may be granted by the Board of Media Broadcasting. This is a stipended volunteer position, not an hourly pay position, and as such payment will not be received until the end of each semester pending evaluation.



Position Requirements:

- Must be a University of Hawaii at Hilo fee paying student

- Must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credits

- Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0

- Must be free of code of conduct violations



Desired Skills: (Not Required)

- Team coordination

- Decision making



If you are interested in applying to this position, please visit Campus Center room 210 to pick up an application for VVP, fill it out, attach your class schedule and resume, and turn it in to the front desk.



For more information, contact: vvp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7815

