Sci-Comm, a TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar - Event Details

Sci-Comm, a TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar Friday, February 28, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Wentworth 1 Title: Using the Science of Communication to (effectively!) Communicate Science



Speaker: Franny Kinslow Brewer | Communications Director, Big Island Invasive Species Committee



Abstract: In a world of non-stop information flow, how do you make sure your message reaches the right people at the right time? With a range of audiences, objectives, and mediums, communication in the sciences can be tricky to navigate. In this talk, we'll take a look at examples of the good, the bad, and the downright ugly in science communication, and discuss the strategies we can learn from social psychology to improve our communication efforts.



Please invite your colleagues, friends, and family! For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu 8089327573

