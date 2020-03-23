Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP - Announcement Details

Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP Location: SSC W-201 Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.



The Haumana Hou Lounge (HHL) also hosts the HH Cafe which always offers free refreshments with a Starbucks-like experience by providing various coffee and tea options, as well as delicious snacks! HHL offers comfortable indoor & outdoor seating, a clean environment, and even AC for the occasional hot and humid Hilo evening. It's all you need to study comfortably, so come on by! For more information, contact: forlife@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7458 Tags:

