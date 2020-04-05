Rotary Peace Fellowship - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Rotary Peace Fellowship

Each year, Rotary awards two types of fellowships that fund some of the world’s most dedicated and brightest professionals to study at one of Rotary’s Peace Centers around the world.*



· Master’s degree programs (15 to 24 months)

· Professional development certificate program (12 months)



Through intensive training, research, and field study, the Rotary Peace Fellowship helps its fellows become leaders and catalysts for peace and conflict resolution in institutions such as national governments, NGOs, the military, law enforcement, and international organizations.



Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 Rotary Peace Fellowship program. If you are interested in applying for the fellowship, please contact Dr. Su-Mi Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu as soon as you can but no later than April 6, 2020.



For more information about eligibility requirements, eligibility restrictions, and the application process, please visit www.rotary.org/en/our-programs/peace-fellowships-masters-degree-programs for the master’s degree programs and www.rotary.org/en/our-programs/peace-fellowships-certificate-program for the professional development certificate program.





*Rotary Peace Centers are located at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the United States, International Christian University in Japan, the University of Bradford in England, the University of Queensland in Australia, and Uppsala University in Sweden.

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

